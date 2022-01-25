Flying Car is Cleared for Takeoff

Shutterstock

A car that can take to the sky has been approved by Slovakia authorities.

The appropriately-named AirCar has been awarded the Slovak Transport Authority’s Certificate of Airworthiness after it completed 70 hours of “rigorous flight testing,” developer Klein Vision has announced. “The challenging flight tests included the full range of flight and performance maneuvers and demonstrated an astonishing static and dynamic stability in the aircraft mode,” reads a statement released by the company.

Now that it’s been approved, Klein Vision officials say they expect the AirCar to be commercially available in about 12 months. However, that’s not to say the sky will be filled with them anytime soon; people who drive them will be required to have pilots’ licenses.

