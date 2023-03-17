Radio From Hell | 3.17.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Friday and Sean Means has this week’s movie reviews and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Irish Whiskey for our St. Patrick’s Friday celebration, after that, we play a round of Beat Gina. Then Dante and Sean from the Davis High School Robotics team joined us to talk about raising money so they can go to the Robotics World Championship in Texas. And, as always, we finish out with Frank Christ and Dave the Flower Guy crowning the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!