Boner of the Day for March 17th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WE’LL LET YOU GO TO LUNCH IF YOU PROMISE TO COME BACK
A Florida man Zachery Waldo, 36, was in his DUI hearing when everyone decided they were hungry, and it was time to grab some lunch. His trail is for a wreck in 2019, in Leesburg, that killed at 3 people. Christopher Smith, Jessica Smith, and as well their 13 year old daughter, Hailey, were those who passed away during the tragic incident. Waldo evaded authorities long enough that he was not arrested until 2020. Zachery went on trial this week, but never came back during their lunch break. Lake County Sheriff’s Office has yet to report if Mr. Waldo has been captured. The court revoked his bond.
Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS DANGEROUS. STOP HER.
A Fox News business host is still pushing the fake remedies for the COVID virus. Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are the drugs that Maria Bartiromo told told Sen. Rand Paul (R) would be successful at battling covid infections. Batiro is guilty of repeating those false narritives. Maria claimed, “They needed the emergency authorization to get the vaccines down everybody’s throats, but in order to do that, they had to prove there was nothing else on the market that could actually treat COVID. We all know ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine were effective, weren’t they?” No, they really weren’t.
Boner Candidate #3: I WILL BUILD A MEMORIAL FOR MY STILLBORN CHILD….UH HUH.
There’s a slew of GoFundMe’s from politicians that are at most, superficial. Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles had one of those set up in 2014, with the goal to build a a children’s memorial burial ground for his stillborn child. The funds reached up the $23,000 and yet, there is no memorial burial ground to be found. Ogles is not saying what that money has been used for. “The burial garden will feature a life size statue of Jesus watching over the children, benches for families to sit while surrounded by flowers in the special garden for little ones who left us too soon.” the fundraiser claimed.