New Discovery Suggests There Could Be Life On Mars

A new scientific discovery points to an even greater chance there could be life on Mars.

Researchers have found new evidence of underground saltwater lakes and ponds, beneath the surface of the planet’s southern ice cap.

Scientists think the ‘hypersaline’ bodies of water could potentially host certain types of microbial life forms.

Do you think that life exists on other planets? Will we ever confirm it during our lifetime?

