Youth Football Coach Fired For Attending Practice With Coronavirus

A youth football coach in Wisconsin has been fired after knowingly exposing players to coronavirus.
Despite showing symptoms of COVID-19 beforehand, the man attended a scrimmage over the weekend. He was on the field when contact tracers called to confirm he had tested positive. Team officials eventually told him to leave the field after they were notified.
Team doctors have traced an outbreak of Covid-19 on the Notre Dame football team to two specific events, including a pregame meal, head coach Brian Kelly said https://t.co/fEz8v3ffjW
— CNN (@CNN) September 30, 2020
The man has been fired from his duties as a volunteer assistant coach. The team reviewed the video and say he never came in close contact with any players. No legal charges will be filed.
How often do you think things like this are happening? Should there be clear laws about going to work or other social settings while sick?
