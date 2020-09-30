Parrots Removed from Wildlife Park after Swearing at Visitors

Five potty-mouthed parrots have been removed from a British wildlife park because they wouldn’t stop swearing at visitors.

“I get called a fat tw*t every time I walk past,” says Steve Nichols, chief executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park. “They were all swearing; we were a little concerned about the children.” So on Tuesday, the African grey parrots were separated and removed from public view, Nichols says.

Potty-mouthed parrots split up by zoo bosses after egging each other on to swear https://t.co/NaelVF3mMs — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 29, 2020

Oddly enough, the birds — named Eric, Jade, Elsie, Tyson, and Billy — were recently donated to the park by different owners. Nichols believes they learned the inappropriate language from each other. “They literally, within a very short period of time, starting swearing at each other,” Nichols says. “‘F*** off’ is the most common one; it’s a very easy one for them to learn.” Officials hope separating the birds will prompt them to clean up their acts.

