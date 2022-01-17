Man Has Spent Over Two Decades Rescuing Dogs

While many people volunteer in rescuing animals, one man in the village of Cumic in Serbia has spent decades doing it.
Dejan Gacic has spent over two decades of his life rescuing abandoned dogs.
Gacic started an animal shelter with his late mother in 1997 and has kept the operation running over the years thanks to donations from the community and additional land.
“I love my dogs, they are my life,” said Gacic. “I’m trying to give everything to get more animals adopted to make more space for these animals.”
Do you have a favorite animal rescue organization? Have you adopted a shelter pet?
