Will China’s COVID-19 Lockdowns Make Supply Chain Issues Worse?

A new round of COVID-19 lockdowns in China could make the ongoing global supply chain issues even worse.

China has ordered “sweeping” lockdowns in multiple cities, in an attempt to halt the spread of Omicron.

That has some worried about further supply chain delays, as China accounts for about roughly 1/3rd of the world’s manufacturing.

“The world finds itself in a new period of turbulence and transformation.” Chinese President Xi Jinping says international cooperation is the only way to beat Covid https://t.co/x9UJGbd21U pic.twitter.com/fdQTyBV0cA — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 17, 2022

What can the U.S. do to ease the supply chain issues – especially when other countries are involved?