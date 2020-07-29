Man Opens Fire after Clerk Tells him to Wear a Mask

In another violent dispute over protective masks, a convenience store customer in New Orleans reportedly opened fire on a clerk who told him he was required to wear a face covering.

The incident occurred Sunday at about 11:43 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department. After the clerk told a male customer he couldn’t be served unless he put on a mask, the man left the store and went to his car, an incident report reveals. However, instead of returning with a mask, the man walked back into the store brandishing a gun, police say. He fired “multiple rounds” before leaving again and driving off, per the report.

A man at a Brother's Mart in New Orleans became angry and started shooting at employees who told him to wear a facemask inside. https://t.co/WJg5pInpoX — WAFB (@WAFB) July 29, 2020

Either the suspect was only trying to make a point or he’s a terrible shot; police say no one was injured. Nevertheless, investigators hope to track down the suspect so they can charge him with aggravated assault, police say.