Starbucks To Offer More Curbside Pickup Service & Stores Closing

More Starbucks locations will begin offering curbside pickup. With the pandemic going on and many Starbucks dining rooms closed, drive-thru, mobile-only pickup, and curbside pickup will be the way to enjoy your coffee and treats.
Pumpkin Spice Lattes are coming back. https://t.co/AtPHqilfHQ
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 29, 2020
Over 400 Starbucks locations will close permanently due to restructuring plans during the coronavirus crisis. A hint of good news from Starbucks. It was announced that Pumpkin Spice Lattes will return this fall.
