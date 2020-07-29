Chaotic Hard Rock Hotel Brawl Leaves 10 People Injured

Although it’s not known for hosting professional fights, the guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida became the site of a massive brawl over the weekend, police say.

Video of the skirmish, which had garnered 5 million views by Tuesday morning, shows at least 15 people duking it out in a Hard Rock corridor. One man can be seen knocking a woman to the ground twice, after which she gets up and starts exchanging punches with a woman in a bikini. While the clip doesn’t reveal how the fight started, the Sun-Sentinel claims it began after Miami resident Manuel Aguilar was struck by another man from behind.

NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS HARSH LANGUAGE and VIOLENCE

A brawl broke out among several people at the guitar-shaped Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. leads to multiple arrests. The incident reportedly took place Friday at the hotel and involved around 10 to 15 people. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RSSGXfNXtU — Tony (@Mrtdogg) July 28, 2020

When the smoke had cleared, 10 people were in the hospital and three were in police custody: Aguilar, 26; Rafael Redondo, 30; and Janae Strunk, 26, police say. Hard Rock officials have not commented on the melee.