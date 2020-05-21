When couples retire, they have to adjust to their new normal. One wife in Washington state decided to give her husband chores so he could “pull his weight around the house.” One of his chores was to make the bed, something he had not done in 45 years. The husband seemed to have issues with the “throw pillows.” Each day the pillows were placed in a different and unique way. One day he even added a flamingo to the bedroom decor. His daughter started posting the daily photos on Facebook and the man and his unique bed-making skills went viral. His wife says she does not touch the bed until it is time to go to bed and each time she walks by it she laughs.

What is one chore your mate is not good at doing?

LOL Man's attempt to make bed for first time in 45 years goes viral, delights wife: 'I giggle every time'https://t.co/P288YOFUpI — Murf (@MamaMimi1118) May 21, 2020