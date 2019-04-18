Mark Hamill Brings Chucky to Life in Newest “Child’s Play” Trailer

The latest trailer for the updated version of Child’s Play gives the killer doll Chucky a voice. That voice is none other than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. He has been doing a good amount of voice acting during his career. You only hear Chucky speak at the end of the tense trailer. The doll says, “Good night, Andy.”

The new spin on Child’s Play arrives on June 21st.

