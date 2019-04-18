Dog Owners More Likely to Reach Exercise Goals

Your dog might be keeping you on point with exercise. A study out of the UK finds that dog owners are four times more likely to reach recommended workout goals. Some people get two and a half hours of moderate exercise each week just by walking their dog. The dog owners in the study were more likely to also be joggers or runners as opposed to taking part in yoga or pilates.

