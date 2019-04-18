Life

Facebook Working On Own Voice Assistant

Posted on

Forget about Siri. Quit asking Alexa. Facebook wants to get into the voice assistant game. The Facebook version would work with their Portal video device. Sources say Facebook has been working on the voice assistant since 2018 but they have yet to figure out how people will use it. Portal currently uses Alexa.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top