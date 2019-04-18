Facebook Working On Own Voice Assistant

Forget about Siri. Quit asking Alexa. Facebook wants to get into the voice assistant game. The Facebook version would work with their Portal video device. Sources say Facebook has been working on the voice assistant since 2018 but they have yet to figure out how people will use it. Portal currently uses Alexa.

