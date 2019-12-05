Mark Miller Subaru’s Return The Love Event 2019

The best way to feel love is to share it!

Which is why, when you get a new Subaru during the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru will donate $250.00 to one of our charity partners: Meals on Wheels, the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, or the National Park Foundation, bringing our 11-year total to over $145 million dollars donated to charity.

And this year Mark Miller Subaru is Honoring Hometown Heroes by selecting two charities close to our hearts: The Malinois Foundation and The Sharing Place.

Mark Miller Subaru believes that both the Malinois Foundation and the Sharing Place provide critical support for our veterans, first responders, and their families, which is why we’re contributing an additional $50.00 towards our Hometown Charities for every new Subaru sold or leased during the annual Subaru Share The Love event.

Mark Miller Subaru’s Service Customers will also have an opportunity to participate in the Share the Love Event! Mark Miller Subaru and Subaru of America will donate a combined $5.00 for every Genuine Subaru Oil Filter purchased during the Subaru Share The Love event! This donation will be split evenly between our Hometown Charity Partners!

Join Mark Miller Subaru in Honoring Hometown Heroes during the Subaru Share the Love Event!

November 14, 2019 – January 2, 2020

Nothing feels better than giving love away!

For the first time in Mark Miller Subaru’s history, they are excited to #ReturnTheLove to one lucky person! That’s because when you get a new Subaru from Mark Miller Subaru during the Subaru Share The Love event, not only will Mark Miller Subaru and Subaru of America make a donation to charity in your honor, but you’ll automatically qualify for a chance to win $300 a month for 36 months to help pay for your new Subaru!

Restrictions apply. Click here for full contest rules.

Suba Bleu Cider is back!

Mark Miller Subaru has partnered once again with Mountain West Cider to create the Third Edition of Suba Bleu Cider! Not only will Suba Bleu Hard Cider ensure your holidays are merry and bright, but a portion from each bottle sold is donated to Mark Miller Subaru’s Share The Love Hometown Charity partners: The Malinois Foundation and The Sharing Place! Suba Bleu Cider is not available in stores and can only be found at a couple of Salt Lake City Hot Spots including:

Red Rock Brewing

We Olive

Laziz Kitchen

Good Grammar

Level Crossing

Visit one of these restaurants for a delicious bite paired with Suba Bleu Cider! Or grab a case of Suba Bleu Cider for yourself or as holiday gifts at Mountain West Cider today! Either way, you’ll feel good knowing that you’re helping Share The Love with The Malinois Foundation and The Sharing Place.

Must be 21+ to purchase. Please enjoy responsibly.

Operation Heroes’ Fallen Soldier Memorial

Mark Miller Subaru is honored to announce the Operation Hero display honoring Utah’s fallen service members during the Subaru Share The Love Event (November 14, 2019 – January 2, 2020), a memorial organized by Operation Hero. Visiting this exhibit is both an emotional and meaningful experience and is meant to raise awareness within our community about each of Utah’s Fallen Soldiers and the sacrifices these heroes made. Operation Hero is a non-profit 501(c)(3) #47-5167052 organization. Their mission is to continue the legacy of 1SG Tracy Stapley, who passed away on July 3, 2013, in Qatar.

“The Subaru Share The Love event is a special time to unite as a community in support of something so much bigger than ourselves. In addition to raising critical funds for both The Malinois Foundation and The Sharing Place, Mark Miller Subaru is humbled to host the Operation Heroes’ Fallen Solider Memorial. Freedom isn’t free, and this memorial is an emotional reminder of this reality. I personally invite everyone to visit Mark Miller Subaru South Towne during the Subaru Share The Love event, now thru January 2nd, to see this beautiful tribute to those sacrificed everything in service to our country.” – Jeff Miller, General Manager of Mark Miller Subaru.