Buffalo Residents Prepare to Light Christmas Tree Made Entirely of Beer Bottles

While they might not attract the attention that New York City residents receive when the Rockefeller Christmas tree is lit every year, the residents of upstate Buffalo have shown they have every bit as much holiday spirit. And they recycle, too. A 15-foot Christmas tree on display outside the Labatt Brew House and Draft Room in downtown Buffalo is made entirely of beer bottles. The “tree” comprises more than 400 blue glass bottles attached to 10 steel layers. A tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday. And yes, beer will be served.

I was hoping to spot one at Temple Square, but alas, there was not a single beer bottle tree to be seen.

A. Torres: 'Bummed it wasn’t lit up this morning.. but pretty cool… Only in Buffalo would there be a beer bottle Christmas Tree 🤣' pic.twitter.com/gN0FqtITJD — Katheren (@Katherenfog) December 4, 2019