Marvel Stars Show Support to Terminally Ill Fan

Posted on

Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland were real-life superheroes recently as they showed encouragement to a young fan with cancer. The Marvel stars answered Donna Rigby’s request to reach out to her son Josh “while we still have him here with us.” Josh is 17 and has battled leukemia since he was 5. At 15, Josh was diagnosed with brain cancer. Deadpool is Josh’s favorite and Ryan Reynolds sent him a video message saying, “It’s pretty much a fact that you have more courage and more strength in your pinky finger than any superhero does in their entire body.”

Pratt, Evans, Jackman and Holland also sent along video well wishes to Josh.

