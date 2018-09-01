According to a Study, This State’s Drivers Are the Worst

According to a new study by Allstate Insurance, you’re not in good hands with Baltimore drivers because they’re the worst drivers. The study looked at 200 cities and based how they were ranked by accident claims and how many times a driver hits the brakes. The ranking comes as no surprise to Baltimore drivers, “A lot of aggressive and bad driving, I’ve been hit by two cars, one running a red light,” says Bruce Harrison.

If you wondering who’s the best drivers, it’s Brownsville, Texas, Kansas City, and Boise. Though, we truly know who the worst drivers are here in Zion.