Could You Give Up Social Media For A Month?

For some people in the U.K., this is their last day looking at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat for an entire month. The Royal Society for Public Health asked people to give up social media for 30 days in what they are calling Scroll-Free September. Organizers say at least 2,000 people have pledged to ditch the “Big 5” Social platforms for the month. They expect many more people to take part in some way.

Scroll-Free September is meant to be a mental health cleanse from the potential negatives of social media.