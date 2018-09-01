Monkey Escapes Zoo, Goes To McDonald’s

I’ll take the Big Mac with bananas

When it comes to Mickey D’s even animals are lovin’ it! A monkey that escaped from the Gothenberg science center and zoo in Sweden was found 9 miles away at a McDonald’s. The marmoset, South American monkey hopped around tables and picked at food but reportedly didn’t have a snack. He was eventually captured and returned to his home at the center. Zoo officials believe he may have been stolen and left at the restaurant.

"Stolen Goeldi's Monkey found at McDonalds in Gothenburg".

-I doubt he took the buss there, says police officer Peter Nordengard. How this is a legit news article and not a joke from The Onion is amazing.https://t.co/TP93QkKhh6 — TheBlackSquirrel (@Sorokaste) August 30, 2018