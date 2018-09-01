How To Use Garlic To Remove Splinters

Save your skin and keep the bloodsuckers away!

Next time you get a splinter, skip the tweezers and head to the kitchen instead. Raw garlic can be used as an effective splinter-removal tool. According to ‘The Old Farmer’s Almanac,’ it’s because garlic has “great diversity of antibiotic and anti-inflammatory compounds,” so it helps to naturally bring splinters to the skin’s surface without painful removal.

Just tape a piece of garlic to your wound the next time you get a splinter and see how it goes.