McDonald’s Is Facing This Major Shortage That Could Affect Your Order

McDonald’s is facing a shortage that could affect how you order from the chain: paper bags.

Apparently, the shortage is caused by dine-in customers receiving their food in paper bags instead of the usual plastic tray.

McDonald’s says that the shortage isn’t REALLY bad, but customers may have to expect to get their dine-in orders back on trays.

SUPPLY SHORTAGE: McDonald's encourages franchises to transition back to trays after the use of bags the last year. https://t.co/8pc8XAhSUw — ABC4 News (@abc4utah) August 10, 2021

“Many new crew members have never had to deal with trays before,” a company memo from July read. “The transition to using trays has been slower, more difficult because we haven’t done it in so long.”

