McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is Returning A Little Early

Posted on

If you look forward to getting your hands on a Shamrock Shake every St. Patrick’s Day, McDonald’s wants you to get it even sooner!

The Shamrock Shake will return to McDonald’s almost an entire month before St. Patrick’s Day-Feb 15!

As it is every year, the minty shake will be available for a limited time. Depending on the size, you can get it somewhere between $2.59 and $3.69!

McDonald’s is also looking to bring back their Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which is basically a Shamrock Shake with pieces of the iconic cookie mixed in.

Are you looking forward to getting a Shamrock Shake this year? Do you think it should be a year-round treat?

