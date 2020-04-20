Life

McDonald’s Shares Happy Meal Box Template

If your kid is missing the taste and experience of the Golden Arches due to the coronavirus lockdowns, McDonald’s has you covered. For the crafty among us, the fast-food giant shared the template to their iconic Happy Meal box. Just head over to the Family Hub section on the website. DIYers with a printer, scissors, and tape can recreate the dining experience at home – just make to place a toy alongside the meal for true authenticity. Craving a MickeyD’s breakfast but don’t want to leave the house? Download the recipe card to make a Sausage McMuffin with Egg right in your kitchen.

