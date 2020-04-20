Should Grocery Stores Ban Customers From Coming Inside?

The coronavirus has taken the lives of dozens of grocery store employees since the outbreak began, which has some labor experts and union representatives proposing a ban on customers coming inside the supermarket. According to Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers’ union, many shoppers do not engage in proper social distancing practices, which has become “probably the biggest threat” to workers right now. San Francisco State University professor and director of Labor and Employment Studies John Logan feels it’s time to shut the doors and have groceries picked up at the curbside.

Unfortunately, adopting this model nationwide isn’t realistic, admits Seth Harris, former deputy secretary of labor during the Obama administration, who adds, “We have no choice. They have to stay open. [America’s grocery] delivery system has not matured to the point where we can switch to an entirely remote system.”

