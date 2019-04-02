Life

Measles Count Higher in US This Year Than All of 2018 Combined

Posted on

As states discuss changing their vaccine policies to prevent different infection outbreaks, the CDC has announced that the total number of measles cases for only the first three months of this year is 387, surpassing the entire year of 2018, which reported 372 cases. 15 states have reported measles outbreaks. Experts have said that international travel to and from places with high outbreak numbers, like Israel and Ukraine, have caused the spike in outbreak numbers. The majority of people who contracted measles were unvaccinated.

via GIPHY

THANKS, ANTI-VAXXERS!!!!

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top