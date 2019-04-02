Measles Count Higher in US This Year Than All of 2018 Combined

As states discuss changing their vaccine policies to prevent different infection outbreaks, the CDC has announced that the total number of measles cases for only the first three months of this year is 387, surpassing the entire year of 2018, which reported 372 cases. 15 states have reported measles outbreaks. Experts have said that international travel to and from places with high outbreak numbers, like Israel and Ukraine, have caused the spike in outbreak numbers. The majority of people who contracted measles were unvaccinated.

The number of US measles cases in 2019 is already at the second-highest level since the disease was eliminated in 2000 https://t.co/qbJvEuhZ7r pic.twitter.com/FpJNYWPGlP — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 1, 2019

via GIPHY

THANKS, ANTI-VAXXERS!!!!