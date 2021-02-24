Meet Skipper: A Puppy Born With 6 Legs & 2 Tails!

A puppy in Oklahoma is gaining national attention.

Skipper was born a week ago with 6 legs + 2 tails.

A vet taking care of the border collie/Australian shepherd mix calls the pup “a miracle.”

X-rays show she has one head and chest cavity, but two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts, two reproductive regions along with six legs and two tails.

This adorable puppy is the first to survive with six legs https://t.co/ebjCGTZPW2 pic.twitter.com/d6xgTFGnDc — New York Post (@nypost) February 23, 2021

Experts say she was likely part of a twin that didn’t fully separate in utero.

A vet working with Skipper says she is a rock star.

“She loves to nurse and is able to scoot around just like a regular puppy. We think that she may have some things to overcome, but she is determined right now and thriving.”

Do you have a pet that has had to overcome some challenges?