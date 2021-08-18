Michael Keaton Says The Only Superhero Movie He’s Seen Is the Batman He Starred In

Does Batman really need to watch superhero movies? According to one Batman, Michael Keaton, they don’t.

In a recent interview, Keaton said, “After the first Batman, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an entire comic book movie”.

Keaton played the superhero in Tim Burton’s 1989 version and is set to play Batman again in a new version of “The Flash”, which is set for a 2022 release.

Michael Keaton Explains His Batman Return and Why He's Doing 'The Flash' Movie https://t.co/vdxUoO6kBn — Movieweb (@movieweb) August 18, 2021

Who has played the best Batman character of all time? Are you someone who has never seen a superhero movie and doesn’t care to? Who do you think would make a good Batman that has never played the character?