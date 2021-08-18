Robots get 1 Step Closer to Taking Over the World

A San Francisco company called Boston Dynamics has released a video that shows what the robots it manufactures can do — and it’s kind of scary.

The clip shows a team of 5-foot-tall Atlas robots successfully complete an obstacle course with moves that would put even the biggest parkour star to shame. “Parkour is the perfect sandbox for the Atlas team to experiment with new behaviors,” reads a Boston Dynamics release. “Through jumps, balance beams and vaults, we push Atlas to its limits to discover the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic intelligence.”

Fortunately, the manufacturer claims it didn’t develop the robots to take over the world. Instead, Boston Dynamics researchers say they hope the humanoids will inspire future designers.

How much longer will it be before we see the “Terminator” story unfold in real life?