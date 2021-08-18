Giant Rubber Ducky Baffles Town

Four days after it mysteriously appeared in Belfast Harbor, Maine authorities still haven’t figured out where a 25-foot rubber ducky came from or why it was left there.

The giant duck, which has the word “joy” emblazoned across its stomach, was found moored in the harbor on Saturday — and as of late Wednesday, it remained in the popular fishing spot.

THAT'S JUST DUCKY: The 25-foot-tall bird doesn’t pose a navigational hazard so there’s no rush to shoo it away. https://t.co/OaXBe7XFrS — Catherine Pegram (@CatherineWABI) August 18, 2021

“Everybody loves it,” says Belfast Harbor Master Katherine Given. “A lot of people want to keep it here.”

