CDC, FDA Officially Recommend Third Booster Shot After Eight Months

U.S. Health officials are officially recommending that Americans get a third vaccine shot.

The booster shot should be received 8 months after the second shot – meaning the first round of boosters will begin next month for the earliest vaccine recipients.

The third booster shot applies to people who got the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Officials are still gathering data on the one-shot Johnson &

Johnson vaccine to determine when or if booster shots will be necessary.

Breaking News: Americans who got the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines can get booster shots eight months after their second doses, starting in late September, the Biden administration said on Wednesday. Officials cited evidence of waning immunity. https://t.co/dGcnp4ZCkt — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 18, 2021

Have you been expecting a third shot to be recommended? Which vaccine did you get?