T-Mobile Says 40 Million Customers Affected By Data Breach

T-Mobile says a recent data breach exposed the personal data of more than 40 million customers.

Compromised data includes names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license info, and more – taken from customers who applied for T-Mobile credit.

Phone numbers, passwords, PIN numbers, and financial information were not compromised, the company says.

T-Mobile says the personal data — including social security numbers — of over 40 million people were exposed in a data breach.https://t.co/XvsE2NpniR — Axios (@axios) August 18, 2021

The investigation was launched after an anonymous hacker bragged about the attack in an online forum, offering to sell the data.

According to The Verge, “T-Mobile says it will publish a dedicated website with information for customers later today. It’s offering two years of free identity protection services from McAfee, recommends postpaid customers change their PIN, and mentions its Account Takeover Protection capabilities to prevent SIM-swapping attacks.”

How careful are you about posting your personal information online?