United Airlines To Flight Crews: Enough With The Duct Tape

United Airlines has sent a memo to its flight crew members: enough with the duct tape.

After a handful of recent incidents that saw unruly passengers duct-taped to their seats, United told employees to use different tactics – including de-escalation or other in-flight safety tools.

The memo said “alternative measures such as tape should never be used.”

United Airlines warns flight attendants not to duct tape unruly passengers https://t.co/c5lr93TRYv — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 18, 2021

Last month, a man was taped to his seat aboard a Frontier Airlines flight after groping and fighting multiple flight attendants.

Do you think duct-taping an unruly passenger is justified? What’s the worst behavior you’ve seen on a plane?