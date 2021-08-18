Utah Man Dies After Falling From Amusement Park Ride

A Utah man has died after falling more than 50 feet from an amusement park ride.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old victim fell from the Sky Ride, a suspended gondola that runs from one end of the park to the other. He was flown to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officials at Lagoon Amusement Park say there’s “no indication that the ride malfunctioned” and that they’re cooperating with authorities. The ride had reopened by Sunday.

