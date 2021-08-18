Flight Attendant’s Comments Draw Attention

Southwest Airlines is catching some heat over a flight attendant’s comments.

Ali Cleek says she was on an August 12th flight from Orlando, Florida to Norfolk, Virginia, and was having trouble getting her toddler to keep her mask on.

Cleek explained, “Drew is a thumb sucker and her only way she biologically knows how to soothe herself is by sucking her thumb which is damn near impossible with a mask.”

Mom claims flight attendant told her to 'glue' mask to toddler's face https://t.co/lc5kbwy5YV pic.twitter.com/XDOKl1zExl — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2021

Cleek says a flight attendant sarcastically told her to either cut a hole in the mask or glue it to the child’s face.

She has reportedly received an apology from the airline.

