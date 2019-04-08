Michigan Motorcyclist Dead After Collision with Turkey

A 70-year-old Michigan man has died after a freak accident on his motorcycle. WLNS reports the man collided with a wild turkey crossing the road – the man’s leg severed when his body struck a guardrail. The crash happened Saturday afternoon about 22 miles northwest of Detroit in Oakland Township. The turkey took flight, colliding with the motorcyclist and causing him to lose control. Paramedics were able to stabilize the man but he later died.

