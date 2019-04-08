14 to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

14 people have agreed to plead guilty in connection to a college admissions scandal. Reuters reports actress Felicity Huffman and the 13 others are among 50 accused by federal prosecutors in schemes to subvert college entrance admissions standards by cheating on tests and paying millions in bribes. Huffman is accused of making a donation to California college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer’s foundation. In exchange, someone corrected her daughter’s SAT answers at a testing facility run by Singer – who authorities say ran the entire scheme.

Should the children of those convicted lose any college credits that they perhaps legitimately earned despite their parents’ actions? What would you do if you found out your parents cheated in order to get you into college? Do you try to protect your kids from failure?