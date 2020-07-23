Life

Mike Tyson fighting Roy Jones Jr. in Boxing Comeback

Posted on

Only one of the greatest fighters in boxing is willing to chance a fist to the chin from Mike Tyson.  Roy Jones Jr. has agreed to take on Tyson in his boxing comeback on September 12th. It’s not a one-and-done round fight, either.  Dubbed The Frontline Battle, 54-year-old Tyson will glove up against 51-year-old Jones Jr. for EIGHT ROUNDS! Growing social media company Triller will also feature a ten-episode docuseries prior to September 12th’s fight night, according to TMZ.  The match will be available on Pay-Per-View and Triller, too. Mike Tyson’s record is 56-0.  Roy Jones Jr.’s is 66-9.

What are your predictions for the fight?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top