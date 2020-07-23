Busboy Fakes Having COVID-19, Costs Restaurant $13,000

A busboy who faked having COVID-19 ended up costing his restaurant more than $13,000. The worker called in sick at his job at Timbers, a steak and seafood restaurant in Ludington, MI. After he claimed he’d contracted COVID-19, the owner says they had to close the restaurant, sanitize the entire building, and send the rest of the staff to a hospital for testing – at a total cost of more than 13 grand.

Busboy Fakes COVID-19 To Call In Sick — And His Lie Costs The Restaurant $13,000 https://t.co/rZ2AAbe6AA — LittleThings (@LittleThingsUSA) July 23, 2020

After seeing the fallout from his sick call, the busboy confessed that he just wanted a day off. The owner told Inside Edition that a fake COVID claim is “as serious as a bomb threat because it is devastating”.