Fried Chicken Meets Feet with KFC x Crocs

Only in America can we associate fried chicken with feet; KFC has partnered with clog-maker Crocs for two limited-edition versions of the shoe. I don’t know if Kentucky Fried clogs will coordinate with your outfit – the shoe’s top features an image of KFC’s classic recipe chicken while the sides and strap are adorned with the famous red and white stripes of the chicken joint. The clogs are even “classed up” with golden drumstick charms for some finger-lickin’ fashion flair.

Kentucky Fried clogs will be $59.99. While no release date has been announced you can sign up at Crocs.com to get a notification when these bad boys hit the market.

