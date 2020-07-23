Fried Chicken Meets Feet with KFC x Crocs

Only in America can we associate fried chicken with feet; KFC has partnered with clog-maker Crocs for two limited-edition versions of the shoe. I don’t know if Kentucky Fried clogs will coordinate with your outfit – the shoe’s top features an image of KFC’s classic recipe chicken while the sides and strap are adorned with the famous red and white stripes of the chicken joint. The clogs are even “classed up” with golden drumstick charms for some finger-lickin’ fashion flair.

Coming soon! The saying is true, good things and Crocs that look like a bucket of fried chicken come to those who wait. Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Classic Clogs are finally being served on July 28th at 12 PM ET. #KFCCrocs @kfc https://t.co/yI9I36nf3N pic.twitter.com/dtY3vIxrDQ — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) July 23, 2020

Kentucky Fried clogs will be $59.99. While no release date has been announced you can sign up at Crocs.com to get a notification when these bad boys hit the market.