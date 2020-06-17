Researchers in the U.K. and Canada have found that low-risk drinking guidelines could put people at higher risks of cancer and early death.

Canada’s low-risk drinking guidelines are 15 drinks for men and 10 drinks for women per week. In the U.K. the low-risk drinking guidelines are six pints of beer a week, lower than Canada’s nine pints a week.

Moderate drinkers still at higher risk for cancer, early death, alcohol study claims https://t.co/Ln2T3MZj5h #FoxNews — IronwoodCancer (@IronwoodCancer) June 17, 2020

Moderate drinkers in Britain make up 50 percent of those who die of Cancer. Researchers are urging countries to keep their alcohol consumption to one glass per week.

There was good news as it pertains to women, the researchers found that women who drink moderately had a lower risk of diabetes, heart attack, and stroke.

How many drinks do you have a day?