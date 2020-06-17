California Gym Opens With Individual Workout Pods

Gyms and social distancing are concepts that didn’t seem to go together but as facilities re-open, workouts will have to take on a new normal.

A gym in California is making sure its customers have space and protection from each other.

South Bay Fitness has set up individual workout pods that include free weights and a bench. The pods are made out of shower curtains and pipes.

Nine people will be allowed inside at a time for personal training as the instructor leads the workout outside of the pod while wearing a face shield.

A California gym reopens with bizarre looking plastic workout pods to enable customers to exercise in groups and maintain social distancing https://t.co/JviGl1pXl0 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 16, 2020

In the meantime, according to KSL, 24 Hour Fitness is closing its Utah locations and transferring all memberships to Vasa Fitness. You should be getting an email with details.