Give Dad a Bacon Bouquet This Father’s Day

If you’re tired of giving Dad Father’s Day gifts like a tie, toolset, or a pair of colorful socks how about getting him a bouquet of bacon? You heard right a bouquet of bacon. From June 19 to June 21, Denny’s will be giving out a free bouquet of bacon with the help of Postmates. To get the bouquet you simply have to spend a minimum of $25 at Denny’s and you automatically qualify for the free bouquet. Just use the promo code “BaconBouquet.” What’s some advice your father gave you that stuck with you all your life? What’s the funniest Father’s Day gift you’ve ever received?

