Contests Monster Energy Supercross, an FIM World Championship By X96 Posted on April 2, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Dirt Bikes, Feld Entertainment, free, Monster Energy, Motorcycles, racing, Stadium, Supercross, tickets, Win Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you LAGOON is now open weekends! RAMPAGE advanced screening Panic! At The Disco: Pray For The Wicked Tour Comments