Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Ben McAdams

FOOD AND CONVERSATION

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams is our guest on this week’s show. Ben is running for Congress against Mia Love. Ben and Bill discuss why he decided to run, along with healthcare, guns, and his accomplishments as Mayor of Salt Lake County.

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.