Monster Jam – Bernard Lyght

Name: Bernard Lyght

Hometown: Albany, Ga

Date of Birth: October 7, 1985

Started competing in Monster Jam: 2017

Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Jan 05, 2018 – Jan 06, 2018

Featuring: *Trucks/drivers subject to change, Alien Invasion driven by Bernard Lyght, EarthShaker driven by Tristan England, El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro, Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson, Megalodon driven by Travis Groth, Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Cynthia Gauthier, Pirate’s Curse driven by Camden Murphy, Zombie driven by Tyler Groth