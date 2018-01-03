Squatters & X96 presesent “Lights! Camera! BRUNCH!”

Squatters & X96 present

“Lights! Camera! BRUNCH!”



Sunday, January 21st | 11:00am – 1:30pm

at Squatters Pub Brewery on 147 West Broadway

Join Bill, Gina and special guests, Director TRENT HARRIS and Actor JAY WHITTAKER as we eat, drink, and discuss the latest indie films in our Radio From Hell“Not-Safe-for-Radio” podcast!

Brunch is only $15 and includes a keepsake pint glass and photo opps courtesy of TAPSNAP.NET. Plus, we’ll be raffling off prizes including tickets to a few indie films playing during the 2018 SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL and tickets to see STICK FIGURE on January 27th at Hanger House courtesy of REGGAE RISE UP.

We’re also very excited to announce SQUATTERS is bringing back the infamous RADIO FROM HELL ALE for this one night only!

Space is limited so get your tickets before we sell out at SQUATTERS.COM

X96 is an official provider of the 2018 SUNDANCE INSTITUTE