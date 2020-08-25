More than 500K Ordered to Evacuate as Laura Strengthens in The Gulf

More than half a million people have been ordered to evacuate east Texas and west Louisiana as Hurricane Laura is expected to slam the Gulf coast with winds and deadly flooding.

Low-lying southwestern Louisiana could get more than 11 feet of storm surge along with waves that forecasters say could “topple entire towns”.

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate the Texas and Louisiana coasts as Hurricane Laura threatens to bring ferocious winds and deadly flooding to the region. Forecasters expect the storm to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday. https://t.co/r8aBeNS7QG — The Associated Press (@AP) August 25, 2020

A 450-mile stretch of coast could get slammed with 115-mph winds as the National Hurricane Center predicts Laura will strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall.

