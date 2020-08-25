Life

More than 500K Ordered to Evacuate as Laura Strengthens in The Gulf

More than half a million people have been ordered to evacuate east Texas and west Louisiana as Hurricane Laura is expected to slam the Gulf coast with winds and deadly flooding.

Low-lying southwestern Louisiana could get more than 11 feet of storm surge along with waves that forecasters say could “topple entire towns”.

A 450-mile stretch of coast could get slammed with 115-mph winds as the National Hurricane Center predicts Laura will strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall.

Do you have a disaster preparedness plan for your family in case of a weather emergency? Have you been forced to evacuate because of any storms in 2020?

