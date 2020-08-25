CDC Drops 14 Day Self-Quarantine Recommendation For Travelers

The Centers for Disease Control has lifted its recommended 14-day quarantine for anyone who traveled out of state or out of the country.

The update came on Friday. The CDC now says to follow local, state, and other recommendations after traveling.

There is still a level of caution. The CDC warns that “You may have been exposed to COVID-19 on your travels. You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can be contagious without symptoms and spread the virus to others.”

CDC drops 14-day self-quarantine recommendation for international and out-of-state travelers https://t.co/QRiwqsBSMn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 25, 2020

The warning continues saying, “You and your travel companions (including children) pose a risk to your family, friends, and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus.” Mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing are still the recommended course of action especially after returning from a trip.

